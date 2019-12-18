Did former minister Gier Chuang quit politics to become professional golf player?

Many social media users were left wondering if former Minister of Interior Gier Chaung Aloung has quit politics to become a professional golf player after his pics while playing golf were shared online.

Gier who has kept a low profile off politics is allegedly a professional golf player in Uganda.

He recently represented South Sudan at a golf tournament held at a luxurious golf course in Kampala, Uganda.

According to sources in Kampala, Gier has been a professional golf player since 2013 and he is still actively involved in South Sudan politics.