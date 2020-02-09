" /> Detailed outcome of the IGAD Summit on Number of States and Boundaries [TEXT]

Press Release

The Outcome of the IGAD Summit on Number of States and Boundaries

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

8th-9th February, 2020

The Summit of IGAD Heads of State and Government was held on 8th to 9th February, 2020, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on South Sudan to resolve the issues of the Number and Boundaries of States in the Republic of South Sudan. The Summit concluded as followings:

On 8th February 2020, the IGAD Council of Ministers met, where Honorable Awut Deng Acuil, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan, presented the position of the Government as 32 States being governance structure that have been in existence for over four years. After the presentation, the delegation of Government of South Sudan was requested to leave the meeting to allow IGAD to consult in a closed session.

The IGAD Council of Ministers then deliberated on the proposal presented by the IGAD Special Envoy Amb. Ismail Wais, on the bridging proposals which supported the position of 23 States plus Abyei or revert to 10 States. The proposal was endorsed by the IGAD Council of Ministers in the absence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan and her delegation during the closed session.

At the Summit of the IGAD Heads of State and Government, where the IGAD Chair present the recommendations of the IGAD Special Envoy, the Government of the Republic of South Sudan objected and argued to maintain its position of 32 States. Moreover, the Government proposed that the R-TGON, which will be inclusive of all the signatories, be formed in time and given the responsibility to resolve the outstanding issues including the number and boundaries of the States.

After both sides reached a deadlock during the Summit, consultations continued and culminated into a meeting that was held today, 9th February, 2020. The meeting was attended by H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda, H.E. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of the Republic of Sudan, Dr. Riek Machar the SPLM/A-IO leader and IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workeneh Gebeyu.

After the deliberations, the meeting agreed that the Government of the Republic of South Sudan returns to consult the people of South Sudan on the matter and report back on the outcome of the consultation prior to the establishment of the R-TGoNU on the 22nd February, 2020.

Furthermore, it was agreed that IGAD Heads of State and Government Summit be held in Juba on/or before the 18th February, 2020, for a final decision on the number and Boundaries of States.