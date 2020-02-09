" /> Detailed outcome of the IGAD Summit on Number of States and Boundaries [TEXT]

Press
Release
The Outcome of the IGAD Summit on Number of States and Boundaries
Addis
Ababa, Ethiopia
8th-9th
February, 2020
The Summit of IGAD Heads of State
and Government was held on 8th to 9th February, 2020, in
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on South Sudan to resolve the issues of the Number and
Boundaries of States in the Republic of South Sudan. The Summit concluded as followings:
- On 8th
February 2020, the IGAD Council of Ministers met, where Honorable Awut Deng Acuil,
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of
South Sudan, presented the position of the Government as 32 States being
governance structure that have been in existence for over four years. After the
presentation, the delegation of Government of South Sudan was requested to
leave the meeting to allow IGAD to consult in a closed session.
- The IGAD
Council of Ministers then deliberated on the proposal presented by the IGAD Special
Envoy Amb. Ismail Wais, on the bridging proposals which supported the position
of 23 States plus Abyei or revert to 10 States. The proposal was endorsed by
the IGAD Council of Ministers in the absence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs
and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan and her delegation
during the closed session.
- At the Summit
of the IGAD Heads of State and Government, where the IGAD Chair present the
recommendations of the IGAD Special Envoy, the Government of the Republic of
South Sudan objected and argued to maintain its position of 32 States. Moreover,
the Government proposed that the R-TGON, which will be inclusive of all the
signatories, be formed in time and given the responsibility to resolve the
outstanding issues including the number and boundaries of the States.
- After
both sides reached a deadlock during the Summit, consultations continued and
culminated into a meeting that was held today, 9th February, 2020.
The meeting was attended by H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic
of South Sudan, H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda, H.E. Prime
Minister Abdalla Hamdok of the Republic of Sudan, Dr. Riek Machar the SPLM/A-IO
leader and IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workeneh Gebeyu.
- After the
deliberations, the meeting agreed that the Government of the Republic of South
Sudan returns to consult the people of South Sudan on the matter and report
back on the outcome of the consultation prior to the establishment of the R-TGoNU
on the 22nd February, 2020.
- Furthermore,
it was agreed that IGAD Heads of State and Government Summit be held in Juba on/or
before the 18th February, 2020, for a final decision on the number
and Boundaries of States.
- The
Summit of the Heads of States and Government acknowledged the positive progress
already made in the implementation of Security arrangements and appreciated
that the first batch of the Unified VIP Protection Force and Unified forces are
ready for graduation before the formation of the R-TGoNU.
