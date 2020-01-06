Deng Dunga explains how he married two ladies

Polygamous model and fashion designer Deng Dunga has finally broken his silence following the social media buzz over the weekend about him marrying two women.

The Nairobi based model and the founder of high-fashion clothing line Dunga Apparels spoke to HIJ on phone today and he indeed confirmed the news.

The model said this is a normal practice and people shouldn’t make a big out of it.

“It’s true I am now married to both women and I am now living with them,” he told HIJ on phone in Nairobi.

As we reported, the model who represented South Sudan in Mr. World beauty pageant last year is married to two women who by coincidence share first name.

Deng and his two wives Ayen Buol and Ayen Ajok are now living in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

Ayen Buol just jetted from Australia for their marriage union while Ayen Ajok lived in Kenya.