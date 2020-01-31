" /> Deadly fight in Western Lakes State leaves over 50 youth dead

More than fifty people have been killed and over 20 wounded as local armed tribesmen fight with the army in Chuei Chok, Western Lakes State, local authorities said on Friday.

A state official told HiJ from Cueibet this evening that police and members of South Sudan’s army were on patrol when they came under heavy fire from the armed youth in the state.

“Police and members of the army were on patrol when the came under heavy fire from armed youth in the area and the fight which lasted for hours left over 50 people dead,” he said. “over 20 were wounded in the fight.”

Western Lakes State is one of the current states which made up the defunct Lakes state. Cross-border cattle rustling and internal communal fighting have been alarming in recent years.