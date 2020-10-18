Court in Australia sentences South Sudanese man for spreading rumour about woman on Facebook Live

A former leader of Canberra’s Sudanese community, who spread rumours a woman was practising witchcraft and caused her to be ostracised from her community, has won his freedom after an appeal in the ACT Supreme Court.

Deng Wac Kuol pleaded guilty to breaching a 12-month personal protection order granted to the woman after he made harassing posts.

Kuol had recorded two long videos of himself in the Dinka language proclaiming insults against the woman, one of which was an hour and half long.

The insults, which included the witchcraft charge and claims she was a prostitute, were posted on Facebook only weeks after the 12-month order was imposed.

The material was posted in 2017, but difficulties with finding a translator and Kuol’s move interstate delayed the case.

Magistrate James Stewart eventually sentenced him to five months’ jail, to be suspended after three months.