" /> Corona scare reach South Sudan as killer disease hits Sudan

Fear of Corona Virus has reached South Sudan after Sudan suspects that two of its citizens who returned to the country from China are infected with the new coronavirus, the information minister said.

One of the pair, a man and a woman, had been in the region of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, Said Faisal Saleh. Both are under medical checks.

Leading scientists fear the virus could be difficult to contain in Africa, warning that medical facilities are ‘extremely limited’ on the continent.

Some 133 people have now died in China and more than 6,000 around the world have caught the highly infectious virus – including the US and Australia.

