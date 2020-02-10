" /> Chinese national named Deng arrested in Kenya after being caught on camera whipping a Kenyan

Detectives in Kenya have arrested a Chinese man who was caught on camera canning a Kenyan employee for reporting to work late.

READ ALSO: Chinese Engineer has tested negative for coronavirus: Health Minister

The detectives arrested Deng Hailan, a Chinese nationals who work at Chez Wou Restaurant in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa estate, where the incident happened.

READ ALSO: How to spot a gold digger in Juba

“Following reports of an incident doing rounds in sections of the press depicting a man of Asian descent assaulting a male employee said to be working at a hotel, this morning detectives from Kilimani raided Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa in pursuit of the matter,” the DCI posted.

READ ALSO: Married man throws Party for his Side chick and Side chick’s boyfriend proposes to her at the Party

In the video that went viral in Kenya, the Deng is seen canning a man for allegedly reporting to work late.

READ ALSO: The only problem in South Sudan is Riek Machar – Senior Government official alleges

People are heard laughing in the background as the Chinese man whips his victim with a cane.