" /> Chinese Engineer has tested negative for coronavirus: Health Minister

The Chinese national held at Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba after returning from China has tested negative for the deadly coronavirus, the Health Ministry has said.

The Chinese who is an engineer was quarantined at the Infectious Disease Unit in Juba after returning from China, the epicentre of the SARS-like virus.

“The event involved a Chinese citizen who developed a fever on 04th Feb, 2020 at night in Juba city. This morning (5Feb 2020), the patient was taken to Juba teaching hospital, where he was suspected to have the 2019-nCov infection. After consulting with PHEOC, that patient was moved to Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) for epidemiological, laboratory, and clinical evaluation,” an earlier report reads.

Health Minister made the announcement Friday, saying the results were of tests carried out and the results are negative.

“I can confirm that results on the suspected coronavirus case sent to an overseas lab for validation are negative,” Mr. Riek Gai said to while speaking to journalists in Juba.

He encouraged anyone who has recently traveled to China, and who has symptoms of respiratory illnesses such as fever, coughing, difficulty breathing and sneezing, to visit the nearest health facility for assessment and prompt management.