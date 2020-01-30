" /> Certificate of Primary Education results to be released on Monday

The Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) exam results are expected to be released on Monday.

National Examination Secretary, Simon Nyok while talking to journalists announced that the results for the 68,000 candidates from various primary schools countrywide.

“The release of the results is scheduled to take place on Monday 3rd of February 2020 at the parliamentary Affairs Building,”

Over 68,000 students sat for Certificate of Primary Education Examinations on 25th November 2019.