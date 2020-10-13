Central Equatoria bans logging

The governor of Central Equatoria state has issued an order banning logging in all counties of the state.

In the copy of the order, Governor Emmanuel Anthony Adil has instructed the state ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Environment, Ministry of Local government, county commissioners and security operatives to immediately implement the order.

Lately there has been an outcry in most parts of the Greater Equatoria, where rare species of timber and other wood products are fast disappearing due to illegal logging and charcoal burning.

Via Radio Miraya