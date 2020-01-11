Cattle raid in Eastern Lakes leaves dozen injured

At least a dozen people were left with gun wounds after a cattle raids in Anauet village in Eastern Lakes State today, a youth leader in Anauet alleges.

Over 120 cows were raided and dozens injured.

The youth leader also said that the raiders are suspected armed youth from neighboring Western Lakes state who usually raid cattle camps in Eastern lakes state.

He expressed his disappointment with the government failure to provide security in the state.

Hotinjuba tried to contact authorities of the two states but our efforts were futile