Three people were killed and a number of cattle stolen when armed bandits raided a village in Duk Padiet, Jonglei State.

Sources in Duk Padiet allege that the raiders were armed youth from neighboring Boma state.

According to the sources on the ground. they came under surprise attacks yesterday evening which resulted in the death of three people and scores injured.

The two states of Jonglei State has been in conflict with each other.