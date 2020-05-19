" /> Cabinet Affairs Minister, Lomoro: I am Not COVID-19 Positive

South Sudan minister of cabinet affairs Martin Elia Lomoro has debunked this afternoon rumors that he has been found positive with COVID-19 after reports that he and some members of the high-level taskforce tested positive for the virus.

Yesterday, South Sudan’s First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny said all members of the coronavirus taskforce with the exception of the minister of health were found positive with the virus.

Social media reports also said Lomoro and information minister Michael Makuei who initially refused to give samples for tests had tested positive for the virus.

However, in a statement this afternoon, Lomoro said his test result returned negative and that social media reports about him being tested positive were not true.

“Yesterday, 18th May, 2020, the South Sudan Public Health Laboratory confirmed my test results as COVID-19 negative,” Lomoro said in a statement seen by HiJ.