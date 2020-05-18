" /> BREAKING: Riek Machar, Angelina Teny test positive for Corona Virus

The First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, and Madam Angelina Teny, plus a number of his office staff and bodyguards have tested positive with Covid-19 disease, Riek’s Press Secretary, James Gatdet Dak posted on social media.

According to Gatdet, this came as a result of the testing done by members of the High Level Task force on Wednesday, 13 May 2020.

A number of other previous members of the Taskforce also tested positive.

Earlier, Dr. Machar took a test on 27 April, 2020, during which the result came out negative.

He has issued a public statement declaring that he is found positive, and from today will self-quarantine in his residence for the next 14 days, with the rest in the residence found positive.

He is healthy with no symptoms and also confirmed by the doctor.

He encouraged the public to conduct testing and know their personal status.