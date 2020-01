The Governor of the Central Bank, Dier Tong is relieved in a Presidential decree and replaced by Jamal Wani Abdalla.

Dier Tong Ngor was appointed as the Governor of the Bank of South Sudan (BSS) on May 9th, 2018, making him the 4th Governor since the independence of South Sudan. Prior to his appointment, he was serving as the 1st Deputy Governor (BSS) and had served in different capacities within Bank of South Sudan over the years.