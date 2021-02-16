Boyoi threatens to sue anyone who upload her content online

Mary Boyoi has disclosed that she is suing a number of people for “stealing” her content online.

Boyoi is accusing a South Sudanese online music platform, SSD Guna Studio for resharing her’s latest song, All I need on their platform.

“My management here in TZ is working on how to sue SSD GUNA Studio and bring their YouTube down for downloading and uploading Mary Boyoi Music on their page, ” Mary posted on her social media page.

The song which features Tanzanian Musician, Harmonize was upload on the platform days after Boyoi premiered the song on her Youtube Channels.

Since moving to Tanzania to work on a couple of projects with various Tanzanian musicians and producers, Boyio has taken some stench moves threatening to sue anyone who reuploads her work on any platform online.

Mary who has always been criticized for her musical talent is arguably one of the confident South Sudanese who wouldn’t let cyber-bullying and comment online stop her from doing music. She recently posted a picture online showing a middle finger to “hater” online.

It’s alleged that Boyio’s project with Harmonized is supported by K2 Promotion and Philanthropist and businesswoman Achai Wiir.