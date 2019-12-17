Aweng Chuol to critics: You can say whatever but you can’t change my mind about marrying another woman

Newly married bisexual Aweng Chuol has defended herself against criticisms by a section of South Sudanese netizen over her decision marrying a lesbian.

In a FB post on Monday, Aweng hit out at the critics whom she claimed can’t do anything to change her mind.

“I’m happy, and truly happy for the very first time in my life,” she posted on FB.

She also﻿ warned those who are ‘cultured’ to take a seat and let her be happy.

“And for those who want to bring culture to this, I hope culture holds your hand when it’s time to be laid down 6ft after life is done,” she added.