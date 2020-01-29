" /> Aweil judge kills himself after request for treatment turned down

An Aweil judge has killed himself after the state government turned down his request for financial assistance to seek treatment.

“The judge killed himself using a pistol and it was found out that he wrote a note saying that he killed himself because the government rejected to fund him in order to seek treatment,” a government official in Aweil said.

“Now, there is investigation going on to find out what was the reason behind the suicide beside what he wrote in the note,” he added.