Award-winning MB Law is back with new banger, Remind Dem

Bad man MB, popularly known to many as MB Law, has returned with another new club banger, ‘Remind Dem,’ and like the song’s title, MB is here to remind people that he is back to take his place.

His new video stars socialites and has that feel-good vibe, and the dancers did a great job adding pomp and color to the fantastic video. The hit has so far garnered views on Youtube in the past two days.

‘Remind Dem’ is the singer’s first song already this year, meaning he is here to stay.

Watch the video here and leave a comment!