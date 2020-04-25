" /> Authority in Warrap State Locks Up COVID-19 Facebook Complainer

Authorities in Twic County in Warrap State have allegedly locked up one, Atem Mawut Marac. Atem complained on Facebook that members of a social club in Wunrok were disobeying social distancing directives in relation to COVID-19.

In a post on Thursday, Atem wrote that all places were people gather have been closed in Wunrok and Twic County except the social club where one can find the “intellectuals” gathered.

According to friends of Atem who spoke to The National Courier Atem was arrested and jailed yesterday, Friday, for the Facebook post.

The national government has banned all social gatherings and restricted travel across the entire country. The authorities of Twic County are yet to make a statement in regards to the matter.

Via NC