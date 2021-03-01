Australia-based DJ Bossman spends $10,000 on just one bull

What would you do with $10,000 at this pandemic time? Australia-based DJ Bossman did what left many asking WTF! He recently bought in a bull in South Sudan at a price of $10,000. The move was received with mixed reactions.

But Australia-based journalist, Ajak came to Bossman aid explaining why anyone would burn all that money on a bull.

“None Dinka wouldn’t understand why DJ Bossman (Mangar Makur Chuot) spent $10,000(USD) on this bull? Until more than 15 years, 90% of the Dinka communities live in rural areas and keep cows instead of money. Cows mean everything to the Dinka people. A bull-like the one you saw can be a source of pride and many songs can be composed about these beautiful colors. The bull can also be handed over to the family of the girl during the dowries payment,” Ajak said.

Bossman, who is a Dinka, the bull means a lot to him as explain to HiJ by a Dinka elder.

“A Dinka man proudly stands beside his favorite bull. To him this mark his coming of age, the beast is known as a namesake ox, because its owner is named after it. The herdsman identifies with the bull, emulating it to the point where he believes that he and the animal are one,” the elder explains.