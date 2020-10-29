Australia-based singer Beckie Johnz set to do collabos with various regional stars

Information on our news desk has it that Australia based South Sudanese singer Beckie Johnz has quietly landed in Kampala, Ugandan to work on various musical projects.

According to a source in Kampala, Johnz silently landed in Kampala. It’s alleged that the singer will work on her new music while Kampala.

Sources alleged that she has a number of Ugandan and South Sudanese musicians lined up for a collabo with her.

“Even with this Corona shit, Beckie is not not leaving anything to luck. She is a hard-working lady and she has a number of musician she has slated to work with,” Kampala source said.

She is rumoured to also shoot music videos for some of her songs off her EP.

Beckie, is well known for her smashing hits like Hold You, In the Middle and many more.

In 2019, she made her comeback in the industry with her EP, Just the Beginning.