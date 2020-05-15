" /> Attack by cattle raiders leave 12 dead in Warrap

Twelve people, including two SSPDF officers have reportedly been killed in Apuk North County, Warrap State, by suspected armed youth.

Several cattle have also been raided and some houses were set on fire, according to the secretary-general of the defunct Gogrial state, Albino Akol.

The attackers, he says, are suspected to have come from the neighboring Unity State.

Albino told Eye Radio that among the casualties are two SSPDF majors, and the former commissioner of Apuk North County – Maj. Malual Deng, who sustained injuries.

Akol stated that the whole village of Mayen Jur, has been displaced. However, he said the government has deployed forces to quell the situation.