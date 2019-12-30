Arsenal, SSFA to establish football academy in the country

English Premier League team, Arsenal FC is planning to support South Sudanese sports talent as a measure to see young talented men and women to realise their dreams in sports.



In a discussion held today with South Sudan Football Association President, Arsenal FC through its consultant coach, Teng Deng hopes to develop football in the country.



The country’s football association president, Francis Amin took to Social media to express his happiness and readiness to work with Arsenal FC.



“The meeting discussed ways on how their professional academy will help south Sudan Kids football and more plans to develop all areas of sports in South Sudan,” he said.



Deng said that has said that it plans to develop a youth facility in the country that will not only focus on football but will also work to implement a meaningful societal change



The President welcome and assured his counterpart with the association readiness to welcome and receives any goodwill partners from outside to develop football in South Sudan.