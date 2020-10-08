Army sentences 24 soldiers to prison for various crimes committed in Yei River

Twenty-four soldiers have been sentenced to prison for committing various crimes including rape, looting, killing, and selling of personnel weapons, among others.

The crimes were committed in Yei River, Central Equatoria between 2019 and 2020.

The prison terms range from 2 to 14 years. Those convicted are officers with ranks of lieutenant, colonel and private.

The verdict was made public today at the SSPDF Headquarters in Bilpam by the presiding Judge – Captain Joseph James.