Are you still drinking Moya kirsal? I’am afraid your days are numbered…See why

Remember all of the enticing benefits of bottled water better known to many as ‘Moya kirsal’ that was preached to you like, it’s healthier than tap water, can be used to replace vitamins, that it is environmentally friendly and all others. Here is a rethink on whether you should continue, limit or stop taking it completely.



1. In the real sense, bottled water is destructive to the environment. being that about 60 million bottles of water are thrown away everyday. that can be called waste because not even a quarter of them are recycled daily. as good as recycling is, it is not always good for the ecosystem, it is expensive, burns natural resources, and highly labour intensive.

2. Not less than 40 percent of your bottled water comes mainly from your tap water. drinking tap water exposes you to chemicals that are usually used to process and package the water.



3. 1t is linked to cancer

4. When the water is bottled, it developes harmful substances like fluoride, arsenic and aluminium which can be poison for human body. so imaging gulping down a doze of this, and what it does to your health.

Although vessels to bottle and transport water were part of the earliest human civilizations, bottling water began in the United Kingdom with the first water bottling at the Holy Well in 1621. The demand for bottled water was fueled in large part by the resurgence in spa-going and water therapy among Europeans and American colonists in the 17th and 18th centuries.The first commercially distributed water in America was bottled and sold by Jackson’s Spa in Boston in 1767. Early drinkers of bottled spa waters believed that the water at these mineral springs had therapeutic properties and that bathing in or drinking the water could help treat many common ailments.

The popularity of bottled mineral waters quickly led to a market for imitation products. Carbonated waters developed as means for approximating the natural effervescence of spring-bottled water, and in 1809 Joseph Hawkins was issued the first U.S. patent for “imitation” mineral water. As technological innovation in nineteenth century lowered the cost of making glass and improved production speed for bottling, bottled water was able to be produced on a larger scale and the beverage grew in popularity.Bottled water was seen by many as a safer alternative to 19th century municipal water supplies that could be contaminated with pathogens like cholera and typhoid.By the middle of the century, one of America’s most popular bottlers, Saratoga Springs, was producing more than 7 million bottles of water annually.