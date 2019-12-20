Another massive oil leak threatens lives in Ruweng State as GPOC keeps quiet

Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), a Consortium Composed of various oil companies is keeping quiet after an oil leakage at Kaloch in Aliiny County, Ruweng State.

Locals in the state appeals to South Sudan petroleum minister Awow Daniel Chuang to help fix the situation as it threatens human and livestock lives in the surrounding area.

Residents of Ruweng state have said its days since the leak happened but GPOC has done nothing so far.

“Second day went without a statement from GPOC about pipeline burst at Kaloch (Toma South) Aliiny County in Ruweng State….” Azona Mabil posted on social media.

There have been other leaks that happened this year in the state.