" /> Amazing photos of Fashion Designer, Winnie Godi's baby bump [PHOTOS]

Award-winning South Sudanese Fashion Designer Winnie Godi has posted her maternal photo after having a successful photoshoot.

Just like other expectant mothers who take a maternity photoshoot for the future reminder, Godi shared a number of amazing photos on her social media pages.

She posted the photos showing off her baby bump to the world to mark World Mother’s Day.

Reactions towards her post have been positive. her Instagram followers wish her all the best getting into motherhood.

In addition to her post, she also wrote; “ Happy mother’s day to the new mama on the block, my mum and all the beautiful mothers in the world.”

According to sources close to Godi, the pregnancy is due within a month time.

Winnie Godi, the Founder and Lead Designer at Winnie G Fashions is a renown Fashion Designer in South Sudan. She has showcased her designs in Nairobi, in Tanzania at Swahili Fashion Week and in Ghana at Accra Fashion Week.