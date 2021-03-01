Amazing photo of Adut Bulgak’s baby bump [PHOTOS]

Just like other expectant mothers who take a maternity photoshoot for the future reminder, Adut decided to do the same.

The first and only South Sudanese professional basketball player for the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), Adut Bulgak has posted her maternal photo after having a successful photoshoot.

She posted a photo showing off her baby bump to the world.

Reactions towards her post have been positive her Twitter followers wish her all the best getting into motherhood.

In the post, Adut shows off her uncovered baby bump.

In addition to her post, she also wrote.

“Here they are. It’s just a waiting game now

I plan to give you the world lil mama Two hearts

#SSOT #2Weeks #HappyMarch”

As the pregnancy is due within two weeks’ time, Adut has been doing great.

We couldn’t find who is the dude behind Adut’s pregnancy. She has kept the “Sperm-donor” a secret.