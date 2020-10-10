Activists drag government to court for not appointing woman governors

Two South Sudanese civil society activists have taken government and the ruling party, Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) to court for what they call a “violation” of women’s constitutional rights.

The activists Wani Michael and Geofrey Lou Luke say SPLM is not respecting the constitution and provisions of the Revitalised Peace Agreement which grant a 35% gender quota for women at all levels of government.

The petition was received by the deputy chief justice, John Gatwech Lul, who promised to submit it to Chief Justice, Chan Reec Madut, for consideration. In June, President Salva Kiir appointed nine governors to the country’s 10 states. Only one was a woman, Sarah Cleto Rial, who was nominated Riek Machar’s SPLM-IO. SPLM led by president Kiir did not appoint any women to its six gubernatorial slots.

“We are urging the Supreme Court to order the SPLM and compel them to remove two male governors and replace them with two females,” Wani Michael, the petitioner said on Thursday.

Wani said if the court fails to respond to their plea, there is a possibility of moving to the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania.

The activists are being represented by popular city lawyer Philip Anyang. Wani Michael is the executive director of the civil society organization, OKAY Foundation while Geofrey Lou Duke is the director for South Sudan Action Network on Small Arms (SSANSA).