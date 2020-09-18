Achai Wiir peace tournament to end Saturday

Eight weeks-long football tournament dubbed “Together fo Peace Tournament” sponsored and organized by philanthropist and businesswoman Achai Wiir will come to an end on Saturday.

32 football teams drawn from various neighborhoods and communities in Juba city participated in this year’s tournament.

According to a representative of the businesswoman Achai Wiir, the annual tournament is part of Achai Wiir’s efforts to unite South Sudanese communities and particularly the youth through sport.

The Saturday’s finals will be attended by the businesswoman herself.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with 500,000 South Sudanese pounds while the second place winning team will be awarded 100,000 pounds.

Fighting Football Club and Ramciel Football Club will battle it out for the top spot. The tournament will be played at Kampala Prime Football field in Gudele Block 6.

Photos: Teams in Action During Achai Wiir Peace Tournament