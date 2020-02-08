" /> Abyei massacre victims receive assorted items

Affected families In Kolom in Abyei received donations from Abyei community in East Africa.

The victims of messiriya attack in Alal and Kolom village have received donations from good friends and sons and daughters of Abyei that donations were clothes food.

The survivors appealed to well-wishers to donate to the families affected.

Hot in Juba managed to contact one of the organizers Abiong Kuol who lead the team to trouble areas of Abyei.

“The people were very happy and they wish more blessing to all those who donated,” Abiong said.

Conditions of the survivors in Abyei Kolom are in dire need of more humanitarian assistance.