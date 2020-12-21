6 types of South Sudanese girls you should never marry

At the request of Junubin men, here are the 6 types of Junubiat women you should avoid at all cost:

1) A Party Girl!

This is a girl that attends every party in town, she will never spare a birthday party or a baby shower, let alone a wedding. Avoid her at all cost.

2) Feminist Man-Hater Girl:

If she hates men, she will eventually hate you too. Stay away from a woman who always blame men and never blames women. She is toxic! Marry her and you will end up being abused in your own home.

3) The Controller:

The is a Junubia girl who believes “it’s her way or the high way”. Every plan has to be according to her terms, starting from what Restauraunt you two must go for a date, where, and what time. She will only give you the cookie when she needs it and screw you when you’re horny.

4) Angry Girl:

If she yells insults at people on her Facebook live, stay away from her or else you will have a civil war in your own home when you put the ring on her finger.

5) The Cold Girl:

This is a Junubia girl that lacks affection. She is as cold as snow! She never kisses you back when you kiss her; never touches you back when you touch her, and she just never scream loud enough when you nail her. In her heart she be like, “Boy, I’m not gonna scream because of you”. Stay away from her.

6) Poor Communication Girl:

This is the worst of them all. She lacks intellectual ability to reason. She avoids discussing matters of great importance with you and only resorts to gossiping about other people. If she can’t challenge you intellectually, she ain’t your type. It’s that simple.

Don’t tell me I never warned you

Marry one of these girls at your own risk.

Via Deng Freeman