" /> 32 States and Abyei should be maintained, Juba Consultation resolves

Government of South Sudan’s consultation forum resolves that 32 states and Abyei Administrative Area should be maintained.

The meeting held at Freedom Hall today brought together senior government officials and various stakeholders.

Final Resolutions in in brief as as follows

1. 32 states plus Abyei

2. More states

3. Government must be formed on the 22nd of February without delay

4.All outstanding issues to be handled by the reconstituted TGONU

5. Council of states to be constituted by two representatives from each of the 32 plus Abyei states

6.urge the international community, IGAD and the region to listen to the voice of peace in the country