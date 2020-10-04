3 reasons why love dies in a relationship

Love is like nature. It strikes at the least expected moments. When it comes to love, one can end up loving even those that they once disliked. It is love that drives people in a relationship.

However, it is so unfortunate how love sometimes works. A couple could be in the most admirable relationship but as time goes by, loves fades away which is occasioned by the following things:

1. Love dies because of a lack of trust

For love to work out between two people, there is need for trust. Lack of trust will definitely drain all the love that a couple had there before. In that matter, love dies in many relationships, because of the lack of trust.

2. Love dies because of fear

When a woman get a man in her life, there is this notion where they fear what will happen to them if things don’t work out. The fear is what makes love die in most relationships. However, one should not allow fear drive them. One should always be ready to enjoy life and love in a relationship.

3. Love dies because it wasn’t built on a solid foundation

The foundation of where you build your love matters a lot. If one’s love wasn’t build on a solid foundation, there is a high chance of it not sustaining it for long.