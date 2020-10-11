2-year-old baby drowns in Duk floodwaters

A two-and-a-half-year-old baby girl drowned in floodwaters in Duk County of Jonglei State on Wednesday, a local official said.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Elijah Manyok, the acting county commissioner, said the deceased identified as Nyandeng Deng Manyang was left unattended at their home when the incident took place in Duk Padiet town on Wednesday.

“The baby girl was left alone at home after her mother left. So, as she tried to follow her mom, she was washed away by floodwaters in the surrounding. The incident took place within Duk Padiet town,” Manyok said.

He blamed the incident on the level of the rising floodwaters in the county.

The county official appealed to the government and aid agencies operating in Jonglei to provide canoes and food assistance to the flood cut-off residents of Duk County.

Most parts of Jonglei State have been hit by floods with residents displaced and livelihoods destroyed since February.

From September 27 to date, at least 11 people, including 4 children, have drowned in floodwaters in parts of the state.

