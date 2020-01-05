2 killed in attacks on Juba-Bor road

Two people were killed in separate attacks by gunmen along the highway linking South Sudan’s capital, Juba to the northeastern state of Jonglei, a local official said Friday.

Thon Philip Nhial, the Secretary-General of the Jonglei Drivers’ Union, said that two commercial vehicles were attacked by unknown gunmen between Juba and Bor on Thursday and Friday.

“On Thursday morning, a commercial car carrying passengers and goods was attacked near Khor-Makuac area, where one person was killed and three were injured,” he said.

He added,” Today morning (Friday), a soldier was killed when a fuel tanker was attacked near Kubri-Mohandessin area”.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks on the highway.

Nhial pointed out that the two vehicles were heading from Juba to Bor town. He appealed to the national government to provide security for the Juba-Bor road users.

The road is an economic lifeline for the people of Bor.