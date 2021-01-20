John Frog ‘Kur Ajing’ K2 in new hit song

It seems nothing is stopping John Frog carrying on with his beef with event organizer K2.

After his recent viral posts on social media accusing K2 and his personal assistant Cleverson after an alleged fallout, John Frog has just released a new song aimed at K2 and the crew at K2 promotion.

The song, produced by Bobi and mastered by renown Juba producer, Linus was already trending on social hours after it release. In the two and half minute-long song, Frog warns anyone trying to ‘mess’ should be ready to be ‘Kur Ajinged.’

The song has already hit over 3K views on Youtube with a number of comments on his official channel.

The term Kur Ajing started when businessman Kir Ajing reportedly fought another businessman.