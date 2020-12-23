11 death row inmates freed after business man paid SSP 40 million

Eleven inmates in wau central prison have been released after a businessman paid 40 million south Sudanese pounds as blood compensation to families of the six people killed in Farajalla area in 2012.

The inmates had been sentenced to death after they were convicted of the killing.

The money was paid by businessman Kiir Gai Theib, who said his goodwill gesture was meant to build peace and reconciliation among the various ethnic groups living in wau

The incident took place when fighting erupted due to a decision to relocate the county headquarters to Ngo-Baggari

The inmates and their families expressed their gratitude for the support and called on citizen in wau to embrace one another for peace

The court hearing was presided over by the first grade Judge Yai Anyuan Akot of Wau high court.

via Radio Miraya