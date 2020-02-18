" /> 10 States and their 79 counties... Do you know yours?

1. Jonglei State, Capital Bor
Nine Counties:
1- Fangak county.
2 -Pigi county.
3- Ayod county.
4- Uror county.
5- Nyirol county.
6- Akobo county.
7- Twic east county.
8- Duk county.
9- Bor South county
2 Upper Nile State, Capital Malakal
Thirteen counties
1- Baliet county.
2- Nasir county.
2- Malakal county.
4- Panyikang county.
5- Maban county.
6- Manyo county.
7- Maluth county.
8- Ulang county.
9- Maiwut county.
10- Akoka county.
11- Fashoda county.
12- Renk county.
13- Longechuk county.
3 Unity State, Capital Bentiu.
Seven counties:
1- Rubkona county
2- Mayom county
3- Guit county.
4- Mayiendit county.
5- Koch county.
6- Leer county.
7- Panyinyjiar county.
4 Northern Bhar El Ghazal State, Capital Awiel
1- Aweil north county.
2- Aweil east county.
3- Aweil south county.
4- Aweil west county.
5- Aweil center county.
5 Warap State, Capital Kuajok
Six counties:
1- Gogrial west county.
2- Gogrial east county.
3- Tonj north county.
4- Tonj east county.
5- Tonj South county.
6- Twic county.
6 #Western Bhar El Ghazal, Capital Wau
Three counties:
1- Jur River county.
2- Raja county.
3- Wau county.
7 Lakes State, Capital Rumbek:
Eight counties:
1- Cueibet county.
2- Rumbek north county.
3- Rumbek central county.
4- Rumbek east county.
5- Wulu county.
6- Yirol East county.
7- Yirol West county.
8- Awerial county.
8 Central Equatoria State, Capital Juba
six counties:
1- Juba county.
2- Yei River county.
3- Morobo county.
4- Terekeka county.
5- Lainya county.
6- Kajokeji county.
9 #Western Equatoria State, Capital Yambio
Ten counties:
1- Yambio county.
2- Nzara county.
3- Ibba county.
4- Ezo county.
5- Maridi county.
6- Tambura county.
7- Mvolo county.
8- Mundri west county.
9- Mundri east county.
10- Nagero county.
10 Eastern Equatoria State, Capital Torit
Eight counties:
1- Torit county.
2- Magwi county.
3- Lopa/Lafon county.
4- Ikotos county.
5- Kapeota north county.
6- Kapeota South county.
7- Kapeota East county.
8- Budi county.
11 #Greater Pibor Administrative Area.
12 #Ruweng Administrative Area.
13 #Abyei Special Administrative Area.
